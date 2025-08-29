4 342 20
Russian soldiers have new tactic: they climb trees to hide from Ukrainian drones. VIDEO
Russian soldiers have a new tactic: they climb trees to hide from Ukrainian drones.
However, the soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade detect the occupiers, in particular in the Serebrianskyi Forest in Luhansk region, and eliminate them, Censor.NET reports.
