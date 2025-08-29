ENG
Russian soldiers have new tactic: they climb trees to hide from Ukrainian drones. VIDEO

Russian soldiers have a new tactic: they climb trees to hide from Ukrainian drones.

However, the soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade detect the occupiers, in particular in the Serebrianskyi Forest in Luhansk region, and eliminate them, Censor.NET reports.

