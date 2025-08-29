In Donetsk Oblast, body of Russian invader became food for crows. VIDEO

The cases of Russian military corpses being left on the battlefield without evacuation are increasingly being recorded on the front line. As a result, they become prey for wild animals and birds.

Thus, in the Donetsk region, drone operators of the "Hostri Kartuzy" unit of the 2nd separate detachment of the "Omega" Special Purpose Centre of the National Guard recorded crows feeding on the body of a liquidated occupier, Censor.NET reports.

