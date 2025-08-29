ENG
Defence forces blew up basement with occupiers, hit cars, dugouts, shelters and Russian repeaters. VIDEO

A unit of the RUBpAK "Prime" destroyed Russian equipment in the North-Slobozhanskyi direction. Thus, the border guards-operators of the UAVs attacked: cars, an ATV, dugouts and shelters, a trailer with FPV drones, a drone before take-off, mortars and positions for take-off of FPV drones.

In addition, telecommunication towers and antenna repeaters were damaged, and an enemy basement with personnel was blown up, Censor.NET reports.

