Russian soldier waves fearlessly and his own kamikaze drone strikes him directly. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Russian soldier fearlessly waving his arms as his own kamikaze drone strikes him directly.

The video was posted on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

