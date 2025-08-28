3 580 23
Russian soldier waves fearlessly and his own kamikaze drone strikes him directly. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a Russian soldier fearlessly waving his arms as his own kamikaze drone strikes him directly.
The video was posted on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
