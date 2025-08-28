ENG
Border guards destroyed four enemy "loaves", truck with ammunition and vehicle for transporting cannon. VIDEO

Border guard operators of the "Phoenix" UAV destroyed 4 enemy "loaves", a truck with ammunition and a vehicle for transporting a "Giatsint-B" cannon. A dozen occupiers were also eliminated.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service on its telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

