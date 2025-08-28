1 083 2
Soldiers of 53rd SMB struck enemy vehicle in Lyman direction. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers from the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd separate mechanised brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh attacked an enemy vehicle in the Lнman direction.
The results of the battle were reported on the SIGNUM battalion's page, Censor.NET informs.
"While on combat duty, the pilots of the SIGNUM battalion noticed a suspicious car rushing at breakneck speed along a forest road. The car stopped abruptly, an occupier jumped out of it... and came across our drone," our soldiers added.
