Ukrainian paratroopers caught on video how Russian commanders from the 155th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade shot their own mobilised soldier.

The video was filmed on the Kursk border at enemy positions, Censor.NET reports.

The aerial reconnaissance footage captures the moment of retribution against the crippled Russian soldier, who probably returned from an unsuccessful assault. One of the senior officers and his henchman shot the Russian right at their positions.

"I have never seen such cruelty towards own people. It's not even about money or seniority. It's just a sadistic desire to kill and maim. I'm just in shock," one of the Ukrainian paratrooper commanders shares his impressions on whose strip these images were recorded.

Watch more: Shooter of Yak-52 "anti-drone" aircraft shoots down enemy "Orlan" reconnaissance UAV over Odesa region. VIDEO