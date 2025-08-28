Shooter of Yak-52 "anti-drone" aircraft shoots down enemy "Orlan" reconnaissance UAV over Odesa region. VIDEO

A Yak-52 "anti-drone" shooter is shown on the Internet shooting down a Russian "Orlan" reconnaissance UAV over Odesa region.

The Wall Street Journal filmed a story about the work of a Ukrainian unit that uses Soviet Yak-52 training aircraft to combat Russian drones, Censor.NET reports.

This is not the first time that light piston aircraft have hunted Russian drones. Since the Yak-52 does not have machine guns, the role of the shooter is performed by a soldier sitting in the seat of the pilot-instructor with the cockpit light open. Previously, the enemy has repeatedly acknowledged shooting down its "Orlan" and ZALA UAVs in this way.

Watch more: F-16 fighter jets drop JDAM-ER bombs on positions of occupiers in village of Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO