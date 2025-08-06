7 283 16
F-16 fighter jets drop JDAM-ER bombs on positions of occupiers in village of Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing Ukrainian F-16 pilots attacking the occupiers' positions in the village of Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows three explosions after the arrival of the bombs.
"Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets are dropping JDAM-ER bombs on the positions of the Russian military in the village of Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia region," the commentary to the video reads.
