F-16 fighter jets drop JDAM-ER bombs on positions of occupiers in village of Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing Ukrainian F-16 pilots attacking the occupiers' positions in the village of Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows three explosions after the arrival of the bombs.

"Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets are dropping JDAM-ER bombs on the positions of the Russian military in the village of Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia region," the commentary to the video reads.

