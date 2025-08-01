ENG
News Video Fighting in Kursk and Sumy regions
AFU Air Force MiG-29 pilot hits bridge near Yunakivka in Sumy with aerial bomb. VIDEO

A Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot dropped a bomb and hit a bridge near Yunakivka in Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat operation was posted on social media.

"The Air Force’s ‘landscape designer brigade’ destroyed the bridge near Yunakivka in Sumy region. The MiG-29’s precise bomb strike broke a bridge slab, preventing the crossing of vehicles and heavy equipment," the commentary to the footage reads.

