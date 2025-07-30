SOF soldiers carried out raid on enemy in North Slobozhanskyi direction: seven occupiers were destroyed and positions were captured. VIDEO

Special operations forces conducted a successful operation in the North Slobozhansky sector. It resulted in seven killed enemies and captured positions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Special Operations Forces.

As noted, the operators of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Centre, in cooperation with their colleagues from the 144th Special Forces Centre, came close to the position occupied by the enemy. The enemy soldiers were offered several times to surrender and save their lives. But they refused.

"After that, the combined group quickly and smoothly raided the position. The enemy tried to resist, but was destroyed. Our operators got his documents and weapons.

While working at the positions, they tried to destroy our group with powerful mortar fire. One of our colleagues was wounded, the soldier received proper medical care and his life is not in danger," the statement said.

Watch more: SOF special operations soldiers shot down enemy "Mavic" drone, attacked infantry, and destroyed communication antennas. VIDEO

"The success of this operation was due to careful planning, as well as clear interaction and coordinated work of all the soldiers involved.