SOF special operations soldiers shot down enemy "Mavic" drone, attacked infantry, and destroyed communication antennas. VIDEO

In the North-Slobozhanskyi direction, fighters of the 4th Special Operations Forces Regiment attacked and shot down an enemy "Mavic" drone.

This was reported on the page of the 4th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces (SOF), Censor.NET reports.

Additionally, the special forces’ FPV drones struck enemy infantry and destroyed communication antennas used by Russian army units.

