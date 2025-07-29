ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4056 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
451 0

SOF special operations soldiers shot down enemy "Mavic" drone, attacked infantry, and destroyed communication antennas. VIDEO

In the North-Slobozhanskyi direction, fighters of the 4th Special Operations Forces Regiment attacked and shot down an enemy "Mavic" drone.

This was reported on the page of the 4th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces (SOF), Censor.NET reports.

Additionally, the special forces’ FPV drones struck enemy infantry and destroyed communication antennas used by Russian army units.

Watch more: Marines destroyed Russian tank with two drops, taking into account wind strength and firing ammunition from considerable distance. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9727) liquidation (2635) SOF (294)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 