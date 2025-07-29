451 0
SOF special operations soldiers shot down enemy "Mavic" drone, attacked infantry, and destroyed communication antennas. VIDEO
In the North-Slobozhanskyi direction, fighters of the 4th Special Operations Forces Regiment attacked and shot down an enemy "Mavic" drone.
This was reported on the page of the 4th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces (SOF), Censor.NET reports.
Additionally, the special forces’ FPV drones struck enemy infantry and destroyed communication antennas used by Russian army units.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password