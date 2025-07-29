Marines destroyed Russian tank with two drops, taking into account wind strength and firing ammunition from considerable distance. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Corsair" Strike UAV Battalion of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade demonstrated their skill by destroying an enemy tank with two precise payload drops, taking wind force into account and releasing munitions from a significant distance from the target.

The successful work was reported on the page of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi, Censor.NET reports.

The drone video shows how two munitions dropped from the drone cover a considerable distance and hit the target, destroying it.

