Defense forces destroy enemy UAV command post, strike infantry, drones, truck, and armored vehicles. VIDEO
"Phoenix" border guards destroyed an enemy UAV command post and struck infantry, drones, a truck, Russian armored vehicles, and a UAZ "loaf" near Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.
The video was posted on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
