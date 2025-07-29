375 0
Border guards destroy enemy communications antenna, 3 positions, and 2 shelters in South Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO
Border guards’ aerial reconnaissance delivers precise strikes in the South Slobozhanskyi direction. The troops destroyed an enemy communications antenna, three positions, and two occupiers’ shelters.
The corresponding video was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
