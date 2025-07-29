ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10975 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
375 0

Border guards destroy enemy communications antenna, 3 positions, and 2 shelters in South Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO

Border guards’ aerial reconnaissance delivers precise strikes in the South Slobozhanskyi direction. The troops destroyed an enemy communications antenna, three positions, and two occupiers’ shelters.

The corresponding video was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Occupier picks up unknown object, carries it to side of road and is blown up by explosion. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9719) State Border Patrol (1223) elimination (5541)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 