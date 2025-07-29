ENG
Occupier picks up unknown object, carries it to side of road and is blown up by explosion. VIDEO

One occupier self-destructed, and another was probably injured after one of them tried to take an unknown object found on the road to the roadside.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the incident was posted on social media.

