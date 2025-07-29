Two drones chase occupier to death in forest belt. VIDEO 18+

Drone operators of the 414th UAV Brigade "Birds of Magyar" eliminated the occupier, who was running through a forest belt to avoid UAV strikes.

According to Censor.NET, the occupier's attempts to survive were in vain - two Ukrainian drones did not leave the Russian with even the slightest hope.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

