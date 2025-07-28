ENG
Russian refuses to let his wounded comrade into dugout, beats him, shoves him, and threatens him with assault rifle. VIDEO

A video posted online shows a wounded occupier trying to climb into a dugout, while another Russian refuses to let him in.

As reported by Censor.NET, the footage shows the uninjured invader punching and shoving the wounded man and threatening him with a weapon.

