Russian refuses to let his wounded comrade into dugout, beats him, shoves him, and threatens him with assault rifle. VIDEO
A video posted online shows a wounded occupier trying to climb into a dugout, while another Russian refuses to let him in.
As reported by Censor.NET, the footage shows the uninjured invader punching and shoving the wounded man and threatening him with a weapon.
