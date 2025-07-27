Defence forces repelled mechanised assault, destroying tank, infantry fighting vehicle and 38 occupiers in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 118th Separate Mechanised Brigade showed a video of an unsuccessful attempted mechanised assault by Russian troops in the brigade's area of responsibility in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The video was posted on the brigade's page, Censor.NET reports.

The footage shows the destruction of enemy equipment and manpower on the approaches to the positions. In the first minutes of the battle, the 118th stopped the attack, breaking the advanced wave.

The enemy threw a tank, four armoured personnel carriers and seven buggies into the battle. All of them were destroyed in the first minutes of the battle:

1 tank,

3 INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLES,

4 buggies,

as well as 38 occupants, three more were wounded.

Despite the fact that the infantry of the 118th entered the battle, there were no wounded on our side.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,049,250 people (+920 per day), 11,057 tanks, 30,822 artillery systems, 23,063 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS