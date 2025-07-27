Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,049,250 people (+920 per day), 11,057 tanks, 30,822 artillery systems, 23,063 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have killed 1,049,250 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.07.25 are approximately

personnel - about 1049250 (+920) people

tanks - 11057 (+1) units

armored combat vehicles - 23063 (+4) units

artillery systems - 30822 (+10) units

MLRS - 1449 (+1) units

air defense systems - 1201 (+0) units

airplanes - 421 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 48158 (+199)

cruise missiles - 3546 (+11)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tankers - 56493 (+122)

special equipment - 3935 (+0)

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff adds.