Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,049,250 people (+920 per day), 11,057 tanks, 30,822 artillery systems, 23,063 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have killed 1,049,250 Russian invaders.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.07.25 are approximately
personnel - about 1049250 (+920) people
tanks - 11057 (+1) units
armored combat vehicles - 23063 (+4) units
artillery systems - 30822 (+10) units
MLRS - 1449 (+1) units
air defense systems - 1201 (+0) units
airplanes - 421 (+0) units
helicopters - 340 (+0)
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 48158 (+199)
cruise missiles - 3546 (+11)
ships / boats - 28 (+0)
submarines - 1 (+0)
motor vehicles and tankers - 56493 (+122)
special equipment - 3935 (+0)
"The data is being clarified," the General Staff adds.
