Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,050,250 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.07.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1050250 (+1000) people

tanks - 11061 (+4) units

armored combat vehicles - 23064 (+1) units

artillery systems - 30826 (+4) units

MLRS - 1450 (+1) units

air defence systems - 1201 (+0) units

aircraft - 421 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 48393 (+235)

cruise missiles - 3546 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 56596 (+103)

special equipment - 3935 (+0)

