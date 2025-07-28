Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,050,250 people (+1000 per day), 11,061 tanks, 30,826 artillery systems, and 2,3064 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,050,250 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.07.25 are approximately:
personnel - about 1050250 (+1000) people
tanks - 11061 (+4) units
armored combat vehicles - 23064 (+1) units
artillery systems - 30826 (+4) units
MLRS - 1450 (+1) units
air defence systems - 1201 (+0) units
aircraft - 421 (+0) units
helicopters - 340 (+0)
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 48393 (+235)
cruise missiles - 3546 (+0)
ships / boats - 28 (+0)
submarines - 1 (+0)
motor vehicles and tank trucks - 56596 (+103)
special equipment - 3935 (+0)
