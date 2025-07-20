Shmyhal held meeting with Umierov: We expect tangible results on interceptor drones in near future

Ukraine's Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with NSDC Secretary Rustem Umierov and deputy defense ministers responsible for international cooperation and support.

Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the agenda includes the implementation of the President's tasks following the Technological Bet on June 27.

"We went through all the points.



First of all, providing soldiers with the necessary equipment and weapons.



It is also a matter of protecting Ukrainian cities. We will scale up production in Ukraine and purchase interceptor drones from our partners, which have already proven themselves. We expect tangible results in the near future," Shmyhal said.

The Defense Minister added that he and his deputies discussed procurement, contracting and financing of production.

"We went over the priorities. I gave the appropriate tasks. We are intensifying our work in each area to strengthen our defense potential," Shmyhal said.