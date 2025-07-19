Enemy used more than 300 drones and more than 30 missiles during night. Ten regions were affected - Zelenskyy. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Today, 19 July, at night, our soldiers from various units repelled another Russian attack. More than 300 attack drones and more than 30 missiles of various types were used against our cities.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the destruction of targets continues: there are still drones in the air.

Zelenskyy also informs that rescue operations are underway after the attack. The Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kherson, Volyn, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Zhytomyr regions were affected.

"In Sumy, critical infrastructure was damaged, leaving several thousand families without electricity. Shostka was hit by combined strikes. A residential building was damaged in Odesa. Six people were injured, including a child. Unfortunately, one person died. My condolences to the family and friends. Pavlohrad was hit with missiles and drones. A residential building and important infrastructure were damaged. Wherever necessary, all services are now working and helping, restoring places and helping people after the attack," the Head of State emphasised.

"I am grateful to all the leaders who understand how important it is to implement our agreements promptly. A joint production of weapons, investment in the production of drones in Ukraine, including interceptor drones, the provision of air defence systems and missiles for them, as well as the possibility of their production here in Ukraine - all this saves lives and is needed by Ukraine right now," he added.







