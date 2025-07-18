Zelenskyy holds meeting with Shmyhal: orders urgent conclusion of drone contracts

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a briefing from newly appointed Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, as reported by Censor.NET.

"An audit of agreements requiring expedited contracting is already underway. This specifically concerns drones, especially interceptor drones. I have instructed to urgently finalize all relevant contracts for drones needed by our Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message reads.

Zelenskyy also said they discussed ensuring the frequency of Ukraine’s deep strikes and priority tasks.

"I am grateful to all involved units for their accuracy. On Monday, the Defense Minister will present a concrete work program for the Ministry and key priorities to be implemented in the short term, over the next few weeks, and medium term, over the next six months," the president concluded.

