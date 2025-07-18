Strengthening air defense, sanctions pressure on Russia, energy resilience: Zelenskyy holds talks with Støre

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, as reported by Censor.NET.

"We are coordinating our steps with Norway, both bilateral and in broader formats, in Europe and with the United States. Currently, there is good progress in preparing a decision to strengthen our air defense," the message reads.

Zelenskyy thanked Støre for his support and readiness to work together to protect against Russian terror.

"We must also become more efficient in joint sanctions pressure on Russia with our partners. This concerns both relevant EU sanctions packages and decisions by other members of the Group of Seven. Norway holds a very principled position, and this is important for all of us in Europe," the president noted.

The parties also discussed energy resilience.

"We already have concrete agreements on preparations for the coming winter, and Norway is ready to continue providing assistance. Thank you!" Zelenskyy said.