Zelenskyy held hour-long conversation with Macron: Strengthening air defence and training pilots on Mirage

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with French leader Emmanuel Macron.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to the president, the conversation lasted an hour.

"We have discussed the situation on the frontline and the priority defence needs of Ukraine. I am grateful to Emmanuel for a truly strategic view and willingness to help with exactly what our soldiers need.



We have also talked in detail about strengthening Ukraine's air defence, including the supply of missiles for SAMP/T systems and funding for interceptor drones. We will prepare joint decisions with France and partners at the level of defence and foreign ministers on new steps to protect the lives of our people from Russian strikes," the statement said.

Zelenskyy also noted the agreement with France to train pilots on Mirage fighter jets.

"France is ready to accept additional pilots for training on additional aircraft. We discussed our work in the format of a coalition of the willing and the implementation of the agreements of the recent meeting. I also thanked France for its tangible contribution to the content and promotion of the 18th EU sanctions package.



We are working together with our American partners to ensure that Russia feels truly global pressure. Every day the war drags on must be reflected in truly painful consequences for Russia.



We have also coordinated with Emmanuel our further political steps. Thank you!" the Head of State concluded.

