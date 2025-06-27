Macron on 18th package of sanctions: This is powerful blow to Russian economy, capable of forcing it to return to negotiations

In the coming days, the European Union will approve the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which will be the most ambitious since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

According to him, the new restrictions will apply to the financial and energy sectors and will include, in particular, an embargo on Russian oil that has been refined in third countries. Macron stressed that this would be a "powerful signal" and added that he would also initiate a reduction in the price ceiling for Russian oil.

Read more: North Korea has already involved about 11,000 elite troops in war against Ukraine - Umerov

The French president noted that the package was agreed with partners from the UK, the US, Canada and Japan and is consistent with initiatives currently being promoted in the US Senate. The aim is to deal a blow to the Russian economy that could force the Kremlin to return to negotiations.

The summit participants also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen military and financial support for Ukraine and to prepare the conditions for a just and lasting peace.

"It is important to adopt this decision, as it will be a powerful deterrent to the Russian economy, capable of forcing Russia to return to the negotiating table," Macron said.

Read also on Censor.NET: EU leaders failed to adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, work on it will continue