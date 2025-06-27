North Korea has already involved about 11,000 elite troops in war against Ukraine - Umerov

About 11,000 North Korean military personnel are already involved in Russia's war against Ukraine. These are mostly representatives of the 50,000-strong "personal reserve" of the Kim Jong-un regime. And these units have already suffered significant losses.

This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at a meeting with journalists, a Censor.NET correspondent reports.

The minister noted that Kim Jong-un was considering sending an additional contingent to Russia. However, this jeopardizes his own security, as it means depleting the strategic reserve. In addition, North Korea is concerned that the country is using up its resources, while Russia does not demonstrate mirror obligations, despite the signing of interstate agreements that provide for mutual assistance in the event of war.

Umerov said that according to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian Federation has lost several waves of this so-called elite reserve of the DPRK, which confirms the high losses and limited capabilities of the Kremlin to form new combat forces.

"Russia's use of North Korea's elite contingent indicates not only a deepening dependence on totalitarian regimes, but also real problems with the mobilization reserve. Together with our partners, we are monitoring these threats and will respond accordingly," the Defense Minister emphasized.

The Ministry of Defense, together with its partners, has detailed information on the movement and use of North Korean units and continues to analyze threats. The possible further use of the Korean contingent may indicate a lack of mobilization resources in Russia itself.

As a reminder, according to South Korean intelligence, the DPRK will send new soldiers to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine in July or August,

Read more: North Korea will send new soldiers to Russia to participate in war against Ukraine in July or August - South Korean intelligence