North Korea will send new soldiers to Russia to participate in war against Ukraine in July or August - South Korean intelligence

North Korea may send more troops to Russia in July or August to participate in the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports this with reference to the National Intelligence Service (NIS) of South Korea.

"Russia may be preparing for a large-scale offensive in Ukraine. Additional deployment may take place as early as July or August," said Lee Sung-gwon, a member of the country's parliament, after a closed briefing.

According to the NIS, in exchange for North Korea's supply of artillery ammunition and missiles to Russia, Pyongyang is likely to receive technical advice on satellite launches and missile guidance systems.

As a reminder, according to UK intelligence, North Korean troops have lost more than 6,000 soldiers in the Kursk region of Russia.

