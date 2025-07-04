Macron had phone conversation with Trump: among topics - Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump late on Thursday. Among the main topics of discussion was the situation in Ukraine.

This is reported by The Guardian, citing sources in the Elysee Palace, Censor.NET reports.

According to the source, Macron and Trump also touched upon issues related to Iran and the current customs negotiations between the European Union and the United States.

In addition, on the same day, the French president spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. They discussed the situation in Iran and the Gaza Strip.

