Ruscists shell private houses in Kherson, killing woman

Shelling of Kherson on September 5, 2025: One woman killed

Russian occupation forces shelled private houses in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

This was reported by regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET said.

"Rescuers recovered the body of a woman from the rubble of one destroyed home. Her identity is being established," the statement said.

