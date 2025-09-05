265 0
Ruscists shell private houses in Kherson, killing woman
Russian occupation forces shelled private houses in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.
This was reported by regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET said.
"Rescuers recovered the body of a woman from the rubble of one destroyed home. Her identity is being established," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password