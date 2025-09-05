Ruscists shell private houses in Kherson, killing woman

Russian occupation forces shelled private houses in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

This was reported by regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET said.

"Rescuers recovered the body of a woman from the rubble of one destroyed home. Her identity is being established," the statement said.

