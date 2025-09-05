Most dangerous areas of Kherson: Life under constant shelling in Antonivka and Ostriv. VIDEO

Russian troops destroy Kherson's Ostriv neighbourhood with KABs, FPV drones and artillery every day. Despite this, civilians still remain there.

This is stated in a report by Ukrainian Witness, Censor.NET informs.

Last year, the neighbourhood was home to 10,000 people, and now about 200 remain.

Despite the critical situation, there are cases when people are forced to return to dangerous areas due to lack of funds.

Antonivka

The journalists also visited Antonivka, the most dangerous area of Kherson region, where the Ukrainian military intercept Russian drones. According to the defenders, the area is located in the "red zone", very close to the occupiers, who are targeting both military and civilians.

"The enemy is even boasting about it," says one of the soldiers.

Almost no one enters the area anymore, not even the police, because there is nowhere to hide - everything is bombed. The streets are dotted with broken cars from Russian FPV drops.

According to the military, enemy drones are sometimes caught with bait. When they hear a sound but do not see the target, the soldiers move on purpose to bait the drone and shoot it down with a rifle.

"There is constant (fire - Ed.), drops, FPVs flying here... this street is constantly mined," one of the defenders describes the situation. "Grads" are constantly hitting residential buildings and shops.

Ostriv

The situation is even more tense due to the constant KABs' attacks, the Russians particularly target the bridge, which is the only connection between the city and the neighborhood. Civilians use the bridge to get medicine, food and water.

Public transport no longer runs there, so some people walk across the bridge.

According to law enforcement officials, there are no children in the area anymore, they were taken out first. There is no electricity, gas or heating in the area.

