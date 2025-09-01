In one month, Russians killed 17 Kherson residents, 151 wounded. VIDEO

In August, Russian troops killed 17 civilians in the Kherson community, 151 people were injured, including 60 people from drone attacks and 86 from shelling.

At the beginning of August, the occupiers carried out an airstrike on the bridge connecting the Ostriv neighborhood with the main part of Kherson.

At the beginning of August, the occupiers carried out an airstrike on the bridge connecting the Ostriv neighborhood with the main part of Kherson.

Later, the enemy made several more attempts to cut off the district, triggering a mass evacuation of residents. Police, rescue workers, utility services, and volunteers were involved.

Evacuation measures are still ongoing. People continue to be taken out not only from Ostriv but also from other dangerous areas of the community.

On August 9, Russian troops attacked a suburban bus with a drone, killing two people and injuring 16 others of varying severity.

On the morning of August 21, during an hour-long shelling of the Dnipro district by Russian forces, one person was killed and nine wounded.

During the final weekend of August, Kherson suffered from combined enemy attacks involving aircraft, tanks, artillery, mortars, and drones.

Strike on the bridge to the Korabel district

On 2 August, at around 6 pm, the Russian army attacked Kherson from the air. The attacks damaged a road bridge leading to the Korabel neighbourhood, which has hampered logistics.

The Southern Defence Forces stressed that the Russians are trying to isolate the Korabel neighbourhood in Kherson.