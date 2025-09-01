Man wounded in drone strike on Spodobivka village in Kharkiv region

In a village in the Kharkiv region, a Russian drone struck near a car, injuring the driver.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

As reported, on September 1, 2025, at around 9:00 a.m., an enemy FPV drone struck a civilian vehicle in the village of Spodobivka, Kupiansk district. The attack resulted in injuries to the 74-year-old driver.

The vehicle was damaged.

See more: Russians attacked 33 settlements in Kharkiv region over week: 2 killed, 18 injured. PHOTOS