Man wounded in drone strike on Spodobivka village in Kharkiv region
In a village in the Kharkiv region, a Russian drone struck near a car, injuring the driver.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.
As reported, on September 1, 2025, at around 9:00 a.m., an enemy FPV drone struck a civilian vehicle in the village of Spodobivka, Kupiansk district. The attack resulted in injuries to the 74-year-old driver.
The vehicle was damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password