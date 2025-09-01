Russians attacked 33 settlements in Kharkiv region over week: 2 killed, 18 injured. PHOTOS
At least 33 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy attack over the past week, resulting in casualties and fatalities.
This was stated by the Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.
As a result of the shelling, 18 people were injured and, unfortunately, 2 were killed.
It is noted that the enemy actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv region, including:
-
1 guided aerial bomb (KAB);
-
13 Geran-2 UAVs;
-
2 Lancet UAVs;
-
15 Molniya UAVs;
-
17 FPV drones;
-
9 UAVs (type to be determined).
The occupiers caused significant damage to the civilian infrastructure of Kupiansk district, where at least one apartment building and 5 private houses, an administrative building, a civilian enterprise, 2 schools, a shop, a club, a monument, an ambulance, and 3 civilian cars were damaged.
There was also significant damage in Izium district: 26 private houses, outbuildings, power grids, and the warehouse of an agricultural company.
It was reported that State Emergency Service units extinguished 21 fires caused by enemy strikes in Bohodukhiv, Izium, Kupiansk, Kharkiv, and Chuhuiv districts.
A total of 541 explosive devices were neutralized.
On the front line, 1,221 combat engagements took place.
