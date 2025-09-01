Day in Kharkiv region: 11 settlements under attack, woman killed, three wounded

Photo: Харківська обласна прокуратура

Over the past day, 31 August 2025, 11 settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, one person was killed and three were injured as a result of the shelling.

A 51-year-old woman was killed and a 59-year-old man was injured in the village of Podoly, Kurylivska community; a 67-year-old man was injured in the village of Nechvolodivka, Kindrashevska community; a 43-year-old man was injured in the city of Kupiansk.

See more: Russians attacked Kharkiv region: woman was injured, infrastructure was damaged. PHOTOS

According to the RMA, the enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

▪️1 Molniya-type UAV;

▪️3 FPV drones;

▪️1 UAV (type to be determined).

Civil infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

▪️in the Kharkiv district, a shop, two private houses (in the village of Slatyne), and three private houses (in the villages of Prudianka and Liubanivka) were damaged;

▪️in the Kupiansk district, 2 private houses, a farm building (village of Nechvolodivka, village of Osynovo), and a car (village of Podoly) were damaged;

▪️in the Izium district, a private house (village of Borova) was damaged.