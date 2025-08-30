Russians attacked Kharkiv region: woman was injured, infrastructure was damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russians attacked the Chuhuiiv, Izium, Bohodukhiv, and Kupiansk districts of the Kharkiv region with KABs, MLRS, and drones of various types. Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

In Slobozhanske, a 70-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

▪️1 Geranium-2 UAVs;

▪️1 UAV type "Molniya".

Damaged and destroyed civilian infrastructure:

▪️у In Kupyansk district, an apartment building and a private house (Kupyansk), a car (Prykolotne village) were damaged;

▪️у In Chuhuiv district, 2 apartment buildings were damaged (Slobozhanske).

Evacuation.

The intermediate transit evacuation point in Lozova registered 140 people over the day, including 18 children and 16 people with reduced mobility. There are 36 people left. A total of 1015 people have been registered at the point since its opening.

Photo: National Police

According to the Kharkiv regional police, private houses in the villages of Tsapivka and Ivashky in the Bohodukhiv district were also damaged.

The village of Borova was shelled throughout the day. Coniferous litter caught fire. There were no casualties.

On 29 August, police conducted 11 inspections of the scenes and registered 22 criminal proceedings related to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, investigators in the Kharkiv region have registered 26,184 war crimes committed in the region.

