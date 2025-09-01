Day in Donetsk region: occupiers killed two people, 8 wounded. PHOTOS

On 31 August, Russian occupiers shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Communication Department of the National Police, Censor.NET informs.

A total of 2,425 enemy attacks were recorded on the frontline and residential areas.

The cities of Bilytske, Bilozerske, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, the villages of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Yarova, Vesela Hora, Iverske, Kryvorizhzhia, and Rivne were under fire.

32 civilian objects were damaged, including 21 residential buildings.

The occupiers dropped a KAB-250 on Bilytske, killing a man. There are also reports of a wounded soldier from the Myrnohrad TG in Rivne, which was shelled by Russian artillery. A private house was damaged.

In Iverske, Kramatorsk district, one person was killed and three wounded. The enemy attacked with two "Geran-2" UAVs. Two private houses were damaged.

The occupiers attacked Druzhkivka 7 times with various types of drones, wounding two civilians, damaging 4 apartment buildings and 2 private houses, an enterprise, and a garage.

Russia directed five FPV drones at Kostiantynivka, injuring two civilians, damaging 1 apartment building, 5 private houses, and 2 outbuildings.

In Lyman, four private houses, an educational institution, an outbuilding, a garage and a civilian car were damaged as a result of two FPV drones and a "Molniya-2" UAV. In Yarova, 2 private houses were damaged by shelling.

An educational institution was damaged in Bilozerske as a result of drone attacks, and a car was damaged in Kryvorizhzhia, Pokrovsk district.

In addition, information about two civilians killed in Pokrovsk on 30 August was found.

Photo: National Police

