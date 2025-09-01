ENG
News Photo Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Day in Zaporizhzhia region: 20 settlements under attack, woman wounded. PHOTO

During the day, 31 August 2025, the Russian occupiers struck 591 times at 20 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

As noted, Russian troops carried out 6 air strikes on Huliaipole, Omelnyk, Poltavka, Malynivka, Bilohiria and Uspenivka. A 66-year-old woman was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Polohiv district.

Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
"432 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPVs) attacked Komyshuvakha, Bilenke, Kamiane, Chervonodniprovka, Plavni, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Yurkivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Olhivske and Preobrazhenka," the statement said.

Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka and Mala Tokmachka were shelled with 3 MLRS attacks.

150 artillery strikes were conducted on Plavni, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.

There have been 57 reports of damage to private houses, apartments, cars, outbuildings and infrastructure.

