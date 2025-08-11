20 people injured as result of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia’s transport infrastructure. VIDEO+PHOTOS (updated)

On 10 August, Russian troops attacked a transport infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

CCTV cameras recorded the moment of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

"An enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. One of the districts is covered in smoke. Preliminary, two people were injured as a result of an enemy strike on a transport infrastructure facility," he wrote.

Update

Later, Fedorov clarified that 3 people were injured. Their condition is assessed as moderate.

As of 6:52 p.m., 8 people have been reported injured in the Russian attack, one of them in serious condition.

The condition of four people is assessed as moderate.

All victims are being provided with the necessary assistance.

The rescue operation is ongoing.

As of 7:19 p.m., the number of casualties increased to 12.

As of 7:59 p.m., 19 wounded were reported.

At 10:38 p.m., the head of the RMA reported that the number of wounded had increased to 20.

