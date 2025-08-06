Russian strikes on a recreation center in Zaporizhzhia district: 9 people hospitalized, one child in serious condition (updated)

Nine people were hospitalized after an enemy strike on a recreation center in the Zaporizhzhia district.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, according to Censor.NET.

In particular, according to him, two children were injured. Both are under medical supervision, one is in serious condition.

"All victims are receiving the necessary medical assistance," Fedorov emphasizes.

Later, the RMA clarified that six of the seven adults hospitalized after the enemy strike on the resort complex are currently in operating rooms at medical facilities in Zaporizhzhia.

"They have severe mine-blast injuries. Doctors are doing everything possible to save their lives. One child is also in serious condition. Another is in moderate condition," the statement said.

All victims are receiving the necessary assistance.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region, with the enemy attacking with KABs. It later became known that two people were killed and 12 wounded as a result of the enemy attack.

It was also noted that on August 5, Russian troops attacked Stepnogorsk with an FPV drone, killing two men.