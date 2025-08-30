Hell in Pokrovsk direction: how infantrymen of National Guard’s Kara-Dag brigade broke out of encirclement. VIDEO

A group of infantrymen from the Kara-Dag Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine broke out of enemy captivity but was surrounded in the Pokrovsk direction, near Komyshivka. During the mission, aerial reconnaissance spotted Ukrainian soldiers - stripped, burnt, and with their hands tied.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to the Butusov Plus channel, in order to establish contact, the scouts wrote notes, put them in plastic bottles, and passed them to their comrades via drone. This method of communication made it possible to coordinate actions and organise resistance. Everyone fought back, even the severely wounded, under heavy fire and attacks from enemy drones.

The infantrymen walked 8 kilometres under fire, and all the while, aerial reconnaissance men were adjusting their route with the help of drones.

Watch more: "35 Days of Defence of Toretsk": Butusov’s film about battles of "Liut" brigade was screened in Kyiv. VIDEO+PHOTOS