"35 Days of Defence of Toretsk": Butusov’s film about battles of "Liut" brigade was screened in Kyiv. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A screening of the documentary "35 Days of Defence Toretsk", filmed by military man Yurii Butusov together with police officers of the "Safari" Regiment of the Joint assault brigade of the National Police "Liut", took place in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the brigade.

Guests were invited to the event - heads of the Kyiv departments of the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard, the Kyiv City State Administration, the State Emergency Service and law enforcement veterans.





The film features documentary footage directly from the battlefield and the story of the soldiers of the "Safari" Regiment who held the city, repelling numerous enemy attacks.

Read more: Butusov, serviceman of 13th Brigade "Khartiia," was appointed platoon commander for countering enemy UAV operators

"Someone might say that this film tells only about a small episode of the war. But in fact, it is about the life of an entire unit. It was extremely difficult to stay at the very edge, without shifts or rotation, when there were only bombed-out houses around you. But the guys managed to survive," said Artem Lysogor, deputy commander of the "Liut" Brigade.

The head of the Kyiv police, Dmytro Shumeiko, noted that law enforcement officers, along with others, had stood up to defend Ukraine from the very first days of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation.

Watch more: Mini film about cyber underground: Do what you can with what you have, where you are. VIDEO

The film's protagonist is the deputy commander of the "Safari" assault regiment, Bohdan Kushnir (Hryz).

"In the most difficult conditions, the guys shared everything with each other - water, food, ammunition. Thanks to this mutual assistance, we managed to survive and get out of this hell alive. I am grateful to everyone who worked to ensure that the city held out and our positions did not surrender to the enemy. Great gratitude to our brothers-in-arms, respect and honour to the deceased!" he emphasised!", he stressed.

You may watch the film here.

Watch more: How "Skala" stormtroopers are trained: report by Yurii Butusov. VIDEO