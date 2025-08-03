Butusov, a serviceman of the 13th Brigade "Khartiia," was appointed platoon commander for combating enemy UAV operators

Yurii Butusov, a journalist and soldier of the 13th Charter Brigade, has been appointed platoon commander to fight UAV operators.

"I've just been appointed platoon commander of the 13th Khartiia Brigade to fight enemy UAV operators. Enemy drone operators cause most of the losses to our troops, blocking some areas and routes. Drone operators are the backbone of the enemy's combat formations. Our task is to fight for dominance in the small skies, and in the modern drone war we must gain an advantage," Butusov said.

He added that since he speaks Spanish, he was instructed to create a unit of Latin American fighters in the platoon, among those Latin Americans in the Charter who signed a second contract in the infantry, went through a significant number of combat operations, performed well in battles, and either flew drones before, or trained themselves, or has the ability to do so.

The soldier also said that a company is deploying at the same time as his platoon, so there are plenty of vacancies. And most importantly, Butusov said, there is a team of adequate people who work for the result.

He called on everyone to join his unit.

"So I appeal to everyone who has the opportunity and motivation to join our team, which is being created. We need people who can work for results. There are instructors, training opportunities, we will facilitate transfers as much as possible, we invite young people aged 18-24 under the Millionaires programme... The brigade and the corps cover a significant part of the needs, of course, not all of them, we will also raise funds for some types of equipment and weapons. The work is provided by a repair shop. Please write to me in private, we will work together," the statement reads.

We would like to remind you that in May, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, mobilised to the National Guard of Ukraine.

