Yurii Butusov enlisted in Ukraine’s National Guard. VIDEO

Censor.NET Editor-in-Сhief Yurii Butusov has joined the ranks of Ukraine’s National Guard.

He said this on the air of Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

According to the journalist, he enlisted in May.

Referring to a recent social media post by Oleksandr Shyrshyn, commander of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura," Butusov stated that "the system doesn’t work" in Ukraine — which is why journalists and servicemembers of all ranks are forced to communicate on Facebook and publicly discuss the army’s issues.

"Our system doesn’t work. And we’ve talked about this with you more than once, especially when discussing appointments in the Armed Forces. I don’t believe Zaluzhnyi was personally responsible for the shortcomings in combat command. Nor do I think Syrskyi is personally to blame. The problem is systemic. And because there is no functioning system, commanders, journalists, and servicemembers of all ranks are resorting to Facebook to communicate and discuss issues — because our war management institutions are ineffective," he said.

"I don’t know how to make decision-makers smarter or force them to think beyond ratings and PR. Unfortunately, these reactions toward military personnel and the lack of order in command are the result of a leadership that views everything through the lens of media exposure — likes, shares, and poll numbers. War requires substantive decisions. That is precisely why I decided to join the military," Butusov added.

