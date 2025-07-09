Simonov Volodymyr Volodymyrovych, born 12.03.1981, was born, grew up and worked in the city of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. In 2014, after the outbreak of Russian aggression, he gathered his family and fled to Russia, settling in Tula. 10 years later, in March 2025, Simonov finally chose his side: he signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defence and returned to Ukraine as part of the occupier's army.

According to Censor.NET, in an interview with Butusov Plus, Simonov said that he fought as part of the 83rd Guards Air Assault Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces - the same one that committed atrocities in Bucha in 2022: torture, murder of civilians, and the shooting of civilians on the streets. Simonov was promoted to the rank of junior lieutenant for his first combat appearance.

