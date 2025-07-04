"Liut" Brigade fighters eliminate occupier group in Toretsk: "I told them we were friendlies — and they fell for it". VIDEO

Unique footage of Ukrainian assault troops clashing with the enemy in Toretsk is the basis of a new documentary story about the heroism and ingenuity of the "Liut" Brigade fighters. During a 35-day combat mission carried out in brutal cold down to –18 °C, the troops wiped out an enemy group from Russia’s 132nd Motorized Rifle Brigade.

"Gryz," deputy commander of the "Safari" assault regiment, Lieutenant "Jackson," and police officers with the call signs "Virsh" and "Borchyk" shared striking details of the engagement in one of Toretsk’s buildings. Thanks to lightning-fast reactions and clever ruses, they managed to deceive the enemy—one Ukrainian soldier pretended to be "one of their own," lulling the invaders into complacency. The maneuver proved fatal for the Russians, Censor.NET reports.

"I told them we were on their side—and they bought it," the participants recall.

Watch more: Border guards destroyed D-30 cannon,mortar, truck, six FPV ambushes and hit enemy shelters. VIDEO