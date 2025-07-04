Border guards destroyed D-30 cannon,mortar, truck, six FPV ambushes and hit enemy shelters. VIDEO

Border pilot crews of the "Phoenix" unit destroyed a D-30 howitzer, a 120mm mortar, a truck, 6 FPV ambushes, struck enemy shelters, and eliminated about a dozen occupiers in Donetsk region.

The corresponding video was published on the channel of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

