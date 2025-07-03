3rd SAB fighters struck enemy mortar, KamAZ, "loaf," several antennas, passenger vehicles, ATV, and infantry. VIDEO

In Kharkiv region, UAV operators of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) destroyed a number of enemy targets.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat actions of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

Among the destroyed targets were an enemy mortar, a KamAZ truck, a "loaf", several antennas, passenger vehicles, an ATV, and infantry in various types of shelters.

