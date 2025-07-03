ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5738 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
729 1

3rd SAB fighters struck enemy mortar, KamAZ, "loaf," several antennas, passenger vehicles, ATV, and infantry. VIDEO

In Kharkiv region, UAV operators of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) destroyed a number of enemy targets.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat actions of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

Among the destroyed targets were an enemy mortar, a KamAZ truck, a "loaf", several antennas, passenger vehicles, an ATV, and infantry in various types of shelters.

Watch more: Air defense platoon commander of the "Rubizh" brigade reveals unknown details of battle for Hostomel airport. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9541) elimination (5422) 3rd SAB (324)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 