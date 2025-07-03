Air defense platoon commander of the "Rubizh" brigade reveals unknown details of battle for Hostomel airport. VIDEO

Ukrposhta has presented a new stamp honoring Serhii "Fara" Falatiuk — the legendary platoon commander of the air defense unit of the "Rubizh" brigade, who was the first in the history of the full-scale war to destroy two enemy helicopters over Hostomel. This happened in the early days of the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022. Later, he destroyed two more Su-25 attack aircraft near Bakhmut.

In an interview, Falatiuk spoke about those critical hours of defense when, together with his comrades, inexperienced anti-aircraft soldiers were literally "learning to shoot down enemy aircraft on the fly." According to the serviceman, back then he only dreamed of one thing — surviving until the end of that day, Censor.NET reports.

"The place where I could have died became the place of my glory," the commander shares. He admits he wouldn’t want to relive that day: "You realize you could have died."

Today, the commander continues his service. He participates in the development of advanced air defense systems, including anti-air drones, which are expected to help shoot down enemy reconnaissance UAVs in the near future.

